Meet Harley. She is a 1-year-old German shepherd and Rottie mix. She gets so excited to see us every morning and gives us lots of kisses and hugs. Harley loves long walks and playing catch, she also enjoys action movies and classic rock. Harley also loves cuddling, long-lasting chews, car rides and hiking trails. She is good with other dogs; cats are not her favorite. Harley is looking for a loving family to call her own.
If you are interested in Harley or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39 gal. or larger garbage bags, Pine Sol, bleach, paper towels and moist cat food, dry cat, and kitten food, fresh vegetables and Timothy hay. We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter to help the animals in various ways.