My name is Harry and I am a male Tuxedo. Big and sweet, that’s me! I found safety in a person’s yard. I was brought to the shelter to find a family of my own — a forever family and home! Life outside was difficult. I can’t wait to have a home, with people near all the time. Is your family looking for a companion? I have my tuxedo on for the homecoming celebration. Please come soon! An approved adoption application is required to bring me home. Please email ds4paws@hotmail.com or call the shelter at 508-822-1463. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com