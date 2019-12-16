Heath is a short-haired, smokey-gray-and-white boy. He is approximately 1 year and 9 months old. Heath has come a very long way socially since coming to us last winter. He is a very sweet boy who likes other cats/kittens and would do well in a home with other furry friends. Heath loves playtime and is gentle with younger kittens. He is very shy at first and it will take time for him to earn people’s trust, which is why a feline companion would be helpful in bringing him out of his shell. Heath would do best in a home without children, but quiet, older teens might be okay. As soon as he trusts you he loves to be petted, rubbed, and talked to. Is your home the place where Heath will find his match?
This cat is currently in a foster home so if you would like to meet him please fill out an adoption application. They can be found at www.angelcathaven.com and can be filled out online, faxed to 617-488-2239 or emailed to cats@angelcathaven.com.
