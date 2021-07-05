Hester came to us with a litter of kittens. Her kittens have been adopted, and now Hester is looking for a home. Hester is 1 to 2 years old. She will require a distemper booster, and she has a spay appointment scheduled. Hester likes to be held and she is generally a docile cat, although we don’t know how she would be with other cats. Hester might be fearful of young, lively children. For other pets available at Mansfield Animal Shelter, see our website at www.mansfieldshelter.org.
