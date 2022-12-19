Our names are Holly and Barry. Our circumstances for being at the shelter are different. Holly, an SH tiger, was surrendered when her owner could no longer care for her. Barry, a MH tabby, was rescued from outside. Shelter staff decided to put us together, and now we are two bonded souls. Barry is still sometimes shy. Holly is sweet and petite. Barry is about 4 months old. Holly is about 10 weeks old. They are looking for a quiet home with a family who has cat experience, especially helpful for Barry. No young children. An approved adoption application is required to bring us home. Please email ds4paws@hotmail.com or call the shelter at 508 822 1463. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com