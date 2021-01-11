Volunteers call Holly a “love.” She is an affectionate, sweet girl who was surrendered because of her owner’s health problems. Holly reportedly got along with a dog in the home. She is 16 years old, but according to the vet, she is in good shape for her age. Holly is spayed, up to date with vaccinations, and senior lab work showed no disease or abnormalities. If you are interested in Holly, email adopt@mansfieldanimalshelter to request an application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.