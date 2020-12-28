Holly is a gorgeous 8-year-old domestic short-hair. She came to live at the North Attleboro shelter last December. Holly is still quite leery of people but she is slowly learning to trust. She spends her leisure hours looking out the window and lounging in comfy cat trees. Do you have a comfy tree for her?
If you are interested in Holly or another animal at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call 508-669-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
