“My name is Holly and I am a DSH calico. My owner went into the service. I am not fond of the house cats or barking dogs. I would love to have a quiet home with no other pets. I am 2 to 3 years old. I am in need of a diet too! It may take me time to adjust and to feel safe. I have a special adoption fee. An adoption application is required. Please call the Taunton shelter 508-822-1463 or email ds4paws@hotmail.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.”
