Hope is about 4 years old. She was brought to the Nine Lives shelter by one of the volunteers. Hope was homeless and in need of our help. Since her arrival she has been vaccinated and tested negative for FIV/FeLV. She arrived spayed. Hope is a very sweet girl who enjoys head rubs and chasing balls. She has developed great relationships with a few of the volunteers. She tolerates the kitties in her room but may do best as queen of her castle. Please come meet Hope and all of the other wonderful kitties at Nine Lives of Norton — you’ll be glad you did!
Adoption hours are 11-2 Saturdays or by appointment. Call 508-285-5159 or email ninelivesofnorton@yahoo.com.
