Howard is a male hound mix, about 10 years old. He is a sweet senior who is looking for a warm and loving home in which to spend his “Golden Years.” He may be a “senior,” but when he knows he is going for a walk he is just like a pup! He absolutely LOVES long walks and makes a wonderful walking companion. A fenced yard would be great so he could spend time walking around and enjoying the outdoors. Howard has a heart of gold and great personality. He is thrilled when going for walks, and he is also happy relaxing and taking a nap on his big bed. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com