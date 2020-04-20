Angelcat Haven is in need of a foster (or foster to adopt if you fall in love) for one of our young cats. Hypurr is a very sweet, 7- to 8-month-old, fluffy tuxedo kitten that loves playing and being with his foster family. His favorite trick is playing fetch with his toys! He would do great with a family where he can do lots of playing and purring by their side! We are looking for a foster home or foster-to-adopt at this time. All other pets in the home must be up to date on vaccines and his ideal home would have a separate room where he can relax once he is done playing. Our ideal foster home would also be within 20 minutes of Foxboro and must be in Massachusetts. You can submit an application on our website: www.angelcathaven.com/foster-application.
