Ichabod is about 2 years old. He is neutered, up to date on his shots, microchipped and FIV/FeLV-negative. He came into the North Attleboro shelter extremely scared and voiced his displeasure of humans with hisses and growls. He didn’t want those two-legged things anywhere near him. Ichabod has recently learned that humans aren’t so bad because they supply him with an endless amount of his favorite treats. He now actively seeks out people for those delicious delicacies. While he still cannot be touched, he has made far strides in the year that he has lived in the shelter. Will you allow Ichabod the chance to trust you?
The shelter is in need of paper towels, cat and kitten dry and moist pate cat food, Pine-Sol and Dawn dish soap.
We also collect Massachusetts redeemable bottles and cans at the shelter. The funds from this goes to help animals in various ways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.