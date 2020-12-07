Ivan is a loving, gray-and-white senior. Estimated to be about 15 years old, this sweet boy is looking for a nice retirement home. Ivan has partial hearing, but no ears — the vet believes he was born this way as he doesn’t appear to show any signs of trauma. Ivan is a truly loving guy who will meow hello when you walk into a room. He loves attention and petting. He is even the best boy when he’s taking his thyroid medicine and won’t give you any trouble.
Ivan is eligible for our Senior to Senior program — please see our website for details. Ivan deserves a loving home as he’s the most loving guy!
This cat is currently in a foster home so if you would like to meet him please fill out an adoption application. They can be found at www.angelcathaven.com and filled out online, faxed to 617-488-2239 or emailed to cats@angelcathaven.com.
Given the current social restrictions we are under due to COVID-19, the adoption process will be a longer one than usual to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved.
