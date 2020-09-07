“Our names are Jack and Owen. We are DSH tiger, bonded brothers, 4 to 5 months old. Handsome, energetic and playful with each other, we are each others mirror. We can still be shy, so we need a family who not only will play with us, but will give us time to feel safe and confident. A family with cat experience will help us, too. We would do fine as companions to a resident cat who would not mind playful buddies. We will not be separated, so do not ask about just one of us. We are family. An approved adoption application is required. Please call the Taunton shelter at 508-822-1463 or email ds4paws@hotmail.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.”
