“Our names are Jack, Maggie and Misty. We are DSH. Our family was rescued from under a shed and we went to foster care. We are still at times shy and timid. We are 3 months old. A family with patience and time will help us feel safe. We will not be separated. We have a special adoption fee. An approved adoption application is required to meet us. Please call the Taunton shelter at 508-822-1463 or email ds4paws@hotmail.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
