“Hi, my name is Jackson and I am a 3-year-old neutered male Shih Tzu mix. I am up to date on my vaccines, my heartworm test is negative and I have a microchip too. I love to go for long walks, but being carried around is the best. I love car rides and laps too. I’m great with children cats and dogs, but I prefer to be the center of your world because you will be the center of mine. I’m looking for my fur-ever home with lots of love because I have a lot of love to give.”
If you are interested in Jackson or any of our other adoptable pet at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
