Jake is a handsome male German shepherd, about 6 years old. He is all things "shepherd" -- loyal, intelligent, protective, photogenic, athletic and loving. If you are familiar with and love the breed, Jake is perfect for you! He loves running and playing in the play yard with squeaky toys and balls and even plays soccer with a giggle ball! You will often see him in the kiddie pool enjoying the water when the weather is hot. A fenced yard would be ideal. He enjoys going for walks. He listens well and is extremely smart. Jake would bring much happiness, companionship, and unconditional love to your life and home. You couldn't ask for a better new "best friend." Please call the Taunton shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com