James Shadow has a great personality. He’s a 9-year-old boy who is playful, affectionate, and energetic. James enjoys petting, laps, and being with his humans. He has always been an indoor cat. James is not at all aggressive, but he doesn’t do well when new babies arrive in the family. Although he tolerates most other cats, he would do best in a home without them or babies. For information about Mansfield shelter hours, the adoption process, and other shelter pets, please see www.mansfieldshelter.org.
