Jay was adopted from the Mansfield Animal Shelter eight years ago but was recently surrendered because of his owner’s health. Jay, 12, is an outgoing boy who seeks attention. In his former home Jay enjoyed petting, laps, and sleeping with his owner. Jay got along with another cat in the home but he has not lived with children or dogs. Jay is current on vaccines, and a recent blood panel showed normal results. To request an adoption application, email adopt@mansfieldshelter.org.
To see other available pets, visit our website at www.mansfieldshelter.org.