jess&conrad

Our names are Jess and Conrad. We are DSH. Rescued from the outside, we are a bonded brother/sister team. Conrad is a gray tabby, Jess is gray and white. We are 7- to 8-weeks-old; rescued at about 5 weeks old. We are doing well. Fast movements will worry us. And the clunk of the cage door when it opens can make us scared. Once we are picked up and held close, we feel safer. We will NOT be separated. We are looking for a family with cat experience, who will understand that we will need time and patience to feel safe, not rush us with expectations. We need a family who will help guide us. We love to play. An approved adoption application is required to bring us home. Please email ds4paws@hotmail.com or call the shelter at 508-822-1463. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com