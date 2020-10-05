“My name is Jezebel and I am a female DSH calico. My owner left me with a friend who did not want to keep me. The shelter staff let me out for breaks from my cage. I will follow them, rub and purr. But I stop at being picked up. The vet estimated my age at 4-5 years. I am not one for being cuddled. I am an independent calico, yet loyal and steadfast! I have a special adoption fee. An approved application is required. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email ds4paws@hotmail.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.