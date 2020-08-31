Jiminey is a sweet, gentle, and somewhat timid 5-year-old Siamese mix. He is FIV+ but is otherwise healthy and up to date with all his vaccines and vet exams. Jiminey is easily startled and can be skittish and hide, so an adult-only home with a gentle approach is recommended. He loves attention, patting and responds with lots of drooling. He will shed a lot if not brushed. He absolutely loves string toys and will even hold on to his toy while eating so that he knows where it is. He gets along well with other cats and seeks them out to be near when eating and napping. He would do best with another confident but non-dominant kitty friend in the home. He doesn’t tolerate being picked up, so home vetting would be needed. This cat is currently in a foster home so if you would like to meet her please fill out an adoption application. They can be found at www.angelcathaven.com and can be filled out online, faxed to 617-488-2239 or emailed to cats@angelcathaven.com.
Given the current social restrictions we are under due to COVID-19, the adoption process will be a longer one than usual to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved.
