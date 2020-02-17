Sweet Jodie is a nearly 2-year-old, all-black, three-legged lady. She has recovered from losing one of her front legs and couldn’t be more thankful to her human fosters for helping her heal and find her inner lovebug. She would likely do best as an only cat. Jodie is content with being on her own and likes to play with toys that are puffy. She loves helping her foster mother work fr om home and would do well if someone from the family works from home. She is okay spending time by herself but really comes alive when she’s being showered with attention. Jodie will talk to you when she wants to be pet. She loves head rubs, head kisses and belly rubs. Jodie doesn’t mind being picked up but she does ask that you hold her with her missing leg side against your body, otherwise she gets a little nervous and fidgety.
This cat is currently in a foster home so if you would like to meet her please fill out an adoption application. They can be found at www.angelcathaven.com and can be filled out online, faxed to 617-488-2239 or emailed to cats@angelcathaven.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.