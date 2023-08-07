Joey and Josie are our shining stars this week. Joey is a 6- year-old, black, neutered male who is up to date on all vaccines, FIV/Felv negative and microchipped. He is shy at first but very sweet. Josie is a beautiful 6-year-old, spayed female, calico kitty. She is also up to date on her vaccines, FeLV\FIV negative and microchipped. These two are a very bonded pair and they really are each other’s support animal. They are like a true married couple and can’t live without each other. They have been together their whole lives. Our perfect couple will be shy at first, but with a little tender love they will become your lap cats. Stop by and meet them and fall in love. If you are interested in Joey & Josie the bonded couple, or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS, please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39 gal. or greater garbage bags, Pine Sol, bleach, paper towels, moist and dry dog food, moist and dry cat and kitten food, fresh vegetables, towels, blankets and throws.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter. This helps the animals in various ways.