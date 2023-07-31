Our boy Joey is our shining star this week. He is a handsome, sleek, black male, 6 months old, with a huge personality. He is up to date with all his vaccines, microchipped and neutered. His brother got adopted a couple of weeks ago and Joey needs a pal. This little guy just loves to play and when you pass by his cage he will try to pull you in for some attention. Joey will entertain everyone in the house with his energy and curiosity. So if you need a companion for your other pets or just for yourself, Joey is your boy. Joey thinks dogs are okay, too!
If you are interested in Joey the cat or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS, please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39 gal. or greater garbage bags, Pine Sol, bleach, paper towels, moist and dry dog food, moist and dry cat and kitten food, fresh vegetables, towels, blankets and throws.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter. This helps the animals in various ways.