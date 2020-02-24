Joy 1 is a nearly 2-year-old calico cat. This beautiful little girl is a real sweetie who loves to observe her foster family from her favorite perch on her cat tree. Joy 1 needs a quiet home with adopters who are willing to socialize her on her schedule. She will need time to get used to and feel safe in her new surroundings. Once comfortable, her sweet personality will shine. Patience pays off with Joy! She would do best in a quiet household with another mellow kitten or cat. She needs an experienced adopter with another cat in the home. She will need to be crated initially and then gradually be given room to explore. She cannot go to a home with children or loud dogs.
This cat is currently in a foster home so if you would like to meet her please fill out an adoption application. They can be found at www.angelcathaven.com and can be filled out online, faxed to 617-488-2239 or emailed to cats@angelcathaven.com. NOTE: Please include details in your application regarding experience socializing extremely shy cats.
