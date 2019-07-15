“My name is Justine, and I am a female DMH. I prefer the independent life. I like people, but living with them 24/7 can be difficult at times for me. My bags are packed. I am looking for a safe barn to call home. Not a shed, or a garage, or a goat house. A nice roomy barn.”
If you are looking for a barn cat, we could be a match. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email ds4paws@hotmail.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
