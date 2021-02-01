“Hi, my name is Kale, and I am a 20-weeks-ol, domestic short-hair male. I have my first set of shoots, microchip and my FeLV/FIV test was negative. I am shy but very playful. I love cat trees, toys, shadow boxing and chasing my tail. I enjoy widow watching and cartoons and sleeping. I am looking for a family that will be patient with me while I explore this new world.”
If you are interested in Kale or another animal at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call 508-669-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com. Please note due to the current Covid-19 protocol, the shelter is only open by appointment. Please contact the shelter to set on up or get more info.
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39-gallon or larger garbage bags, bleach, paper towels and moist cat food pate. Or send us a monetary donation in the form of a check or gift card to help in the continued care and support of our shelter animals.
A Get Your Fix clinic for dogs only will be held Feb. 17. Cost is $125. Your 60-pound and under dog can be spayed or neutered, updated on rabies and distemper. microchipped and have its nails trimmed.
