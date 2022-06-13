Kella has a bit of a grumpy cat look. She’s really not so grumpy. She’s not happy with life in a shelter so we want to do all we can to make her stay with us as brief as possible. Kella is about 6 years old, spayed, up to date with her vaccines, and has tested negative for FIV/FeLV. She needs a very special someone with a quiet home. Kella was surrendered because she did not like one of the kitties she shared the home with. Her surrender was a sad one. Her former owner tried everything to make it work but Kella simply wanted no part of it. Kella will do best as the queen of her castle. She adores attention. She’ll need some time and patience to adjust but once she does we know she’ll be a great companion.
Nine Lives of Norton is open for adoptions on Saturdays by appointment only. We will not be open for adoptions on June 25 as we will be celebrating our 25th year of assisting area felines. Please call the shelter to schedule an appointment to meet Kella and all of the other wonderful kitties — you’ll be glad you did!
Nine Lives is located at 84 Hill St. in Norton. We can be reached at 508-285-5159.