Kimmie is an adorable, 9-year-old Yorkshire terrier mix who arrived at the Mansfield shelter when her owner’s health deteriorated. Kimmie has been blind since birth but she doesn’t let that stop her! She walks well on a leash and loves to slowly explore the scents of the outdoors. Kimmie seems to like other dogs and enjoys taking walks with other shelter residents. She also loves playing with her squeaky toy and has become more comfortable and outgoing since settling in and getting used to the routine at the shelter. She is spayed, up to date on shots and is pee-pad trained. For information about shelter hours, the adoption process, and other shelter pets, please see www.mansfieldshelter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.