Kimmie is a 9-year-old Yorkshire mix who is spayed and up to date with vaccinations. She came to the Mansfield shelter because of her owner’s poor health. Kimmie is a special needs dog because she has been blind since birth. She is fearful at first and can nip if she feels threatened. Kimmie does walk OK on leash, but can get confused easily, so you need to go slowly and continue to reassure her. She is not housebroken, but is partially pee-pad trained. For information about shelter hours, the adoption process, and other shelter pets, please see www.mansfieldshelter.org.
