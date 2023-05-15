My name is King, and I am a male 2 1/2-year-old Rottie mix. Sadly, I have spent half of my life in a shelter, but it was not due to any fault of my own. I am hoping to find a family who will welcome me with open arms and treat me as a cherished member of their family. I have a lot of energy and may not be a good fit for families with young children due to my size. I am a quick learner and very treat motivated. I would thrive in a home with a large yard where I can run and play to my heart’s content. If you are an experienced dog owner looking for a loyal and loving companion, I could be the perfect match for you. I am ready and waiting for my forever home, and I hope that home is with you. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com