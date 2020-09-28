King is a male Am Staff, about 5 years old. His wagging tail and big “smile” make us all smile. We were told he is OK with other dogs, but does not appear to like small dogs from what we have seen. He would prefer a home with no cats.
King loves playing with all kinds of toys. He likes spending time in the play yard but is happiest when with someone. A home where there is someone home most of the time would be ideal. King enjoys going for walks and walks well with the use of a martingale collar and easy-walk harness. We have found he does get a little nervous of passing cars, loud noises and sudden movements. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.