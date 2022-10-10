Kita is a 7 1/2-year-old pitbull mix who was surrendered with Rocko when their owner’s living situation changed. Although she is technically a senior, Kita still has a lot of spunk. She loves playing with toys and almost always can be found with a Kong in her mouth. Kita and Rocko do not need to be adopted together but preference would be given to someone interested in adopting both dogs. (To see Rocko, visit www.mansfieldshelter.org.) Kita can be a bit possessive with her toys so we will not adopt her to a family with young children. She can also be a bit nervous around new people, but she warms up once she knows you are not a threat. Kita is pending spay surgery, if the vet believes it can be done safely. She is fully housebroken, walks well on leash and is up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in Kita, email adopt@mansfieldshelter.org to request an application.