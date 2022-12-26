If only you could harness the energy Kita spends wagging her tail, you would never have to pay for electricity again! This happy girl enjoys walks and hanging out with shelter volunteers. Just say her name and the tail wagging begins! Her most favorite thing in the world is having her Kong in her mouth, so if you want to play fetch, you better bring two. She’s not overly cuddly she but does like to be close to you so she can keep her eye on what you’re doing. Although technically a senior at 8 years, Kita still has lots of puppy in her and will keep you on the move. Kita has lived with another dog and would probably like having a brother or sister canine to pal around with. Due to her size, we will not adopt to a family with small children. For more information visit our website at www.mansfieldshelter.org, or meet Kita at the shelter during shelter hours.