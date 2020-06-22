KitKat is a lovely, black domestic long-hair cat. She is about 13 years old and is FIV/FeLV- and heartworm-negative. She has a sensitive tummy and needs to be on special food but is otherwise healthy. She enjoys attention and lounging by the window. She loves catnip, action movies and she prefers to be the one and only. Can KitKat have your heart and a window seat?
If you are interested in KitKat or any of our other animals at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call us at 508-699-0128. Or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
The Shelter is in need of Kitten food and 39 Gallon or larger trash bags ,bleach , Pine-Sol, Dawn Dish Soap.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter this helps the animals in various ways
