My name is Kitty, and I am a male DLH. I was brought to the shelter when my family was moving and I could not go with them.
They said that I was friendly, but shy. I am doing my best here. It is hard not to be quiet and shy here at the shelter. I would like to be an only pet in a quiet home with a family with cat experience who will let me adjust at my own pace. I will be fine, just need time and compassion. I have a special adoption fee. An approved adoption application is required to bring me home. Please email ds4paws@hotmail.com or call the Taunton shelter at 508- 822-1463. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com