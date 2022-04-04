Meet Koda. He is a neutered male Holland Lop. Koda is an explorer and loves to climb and he is fast. Our boy loves affection and will warm your heart with his happy personality. He is litter box-trained and very friendly. Rabbits are very smart and interactive if you are willing to spend some time to get to know them. Koda is waiting to entertain all of potential adoptees.
If you are interested in Koda or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39-gallon or larger garbage bags, Pine-Sol, bleach, paper towels, moist cat food, dry cat and kitten food, fresh veggies, Timothy hay, towels and old newspapers.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter; proceeds help the animals in various ways.