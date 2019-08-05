Cats are often thought of as low-maintenance pets.
Their independent nature makes them easy to care for and automated litter boxes and food and water dispensers allow pet owners to leave their cats for short weekend trips without the need for a pet sitter.
Compared to dogs, cats do seem much lower maintenance, but they still require a significant amount of care despite their reputation for being independent.
While cats should groom themselves, longer-haired felines can get matted. Matts are painful and need to be shaved off periodically. Cats can become matted for a variety of reasons but usually it is due to an inability to groom themselves properly. This is often seen in obese cats who can’t reach their hind quarters.
Litter box training is not always easy and some cats do not instinctively know to go in the litter box or where to find it. When you first bring your cat home, you should keep their box, food, and water in the same room so they can get to know where it is and to ensure that they don’t have any accidents as a result of being too afraid to roam the house looking for the box.
Cats can be very selective and most cats do not like a dirty litter box. If your cat is intermittently using the box, but other times they are making a mess on the floor, be sure that you are keeping their box as clean as possible. If you have more than one cat, it is possible that one of them is territorial over the box. A good rule of thumb is to have one more litter box than the number of cats in the house. Changing the type of litter can also help a box-shy cat adjust to using it.
Cats should never be declawed as it is akin to removing the first knuckle of your finger. It is an incredibly painful procedure that alters the way the cat’s paw meets the ground and can lead to chronic pain and even biting behaviors as the cat ages.
With that being said, cats’ claws should be properly maintained. Scratching posts and an ability to exhibit their natural scratching behavior helps their claws to shed and stay at a comfortable length.
Some cats may not be as keen on scratching. It is crucial to make sure you keep your cats nails trimmed for them, front and back included. If your cat is intolerant to their nails being done, you can gently wrap them in a towel and sneak one paw out at a time. You can do this in increments to make it a positive and routine experience over time.
All animals should see the vet for routine blood work, a physical exam, and any vaccinations that are required by law based on your area or that would be beneficial to your cat. Staying on top of yearly exams makes the likelihood of your cat silently suffering from a hidden disease much less likely, ensuring that your cat is healthy and thriving for as long as possible. Keeping your cat indoors will also help keep your cat safe from predators, getting hit by a car, or becoming sick from a bite or a scratch from and unknown animal.
Nutrition is essential for your cat. While what you feed your cat depends on your preference, it’s important to keep a lower-carbohydrate and higher-protein diet. Whether you feed wet food, dry food, or a combination of both, it is best to consult with your vet as proper nutrition will help keep your cat healthy. Obesity is very serious and can lead to an array of health issues including diabetes and an inability to groom. Make sure you keep your cat at a healthy weight to limit future vet visits and maintenance.
Spaying and neutering your pet is part of being a responsible owner. With millions of homeless animals, making sure your cat is not part of the issue of pet overpopulation is not only better for shelters but also for your cat.
Our pets are our family, and even though we think cats may be independent by nature they still need a little help from their humans to live a safe, happy, and healthy life.
