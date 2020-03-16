As the temperature increases, so do opportunities to take your dog for an outdoor adventure like hiking or swimming.
Not all dogs are comfortable in the water, however, and even for dogs that are skilled swimmers, it’s important to be aware of how your dog is interacting with his or her environment during any kind of play in the heat and water.
- Consider your dog’s breed. Some dogs, such as Labs and retrievers, love the water and can be pretty effective swimmers. Bully breeds may tire much quicker as they have more muscle mass and can’t swim for extended periods of time. Take precautions based on your dog’s breed and ability, and do not hesitate to purchase a life vest for your canine companion to keep them safe when swimming in case they tire out.
- Never leave your dog unsupervised near water. Just as you would watch your children when swimming in the ocean, lake, river or pool, your dog is part of your family and needs to be looked after. If you do have a pool at your home that your dog has access to, make sure you have proper exits. That way, if your dog ever did fall in, it could make it to safety and climb out. Some dogs may panic if they are nervous swimmers, causing them to freeze their back end and just use their front paws. This tires them out quickly and could result in them trying to cling to the edge of the pool rather than use the stairs or ramp for easy exit. Be sure to work with your dog with a life vest and treats for positive reinforcement to reward calmness in the pool. A few times a week, practice swimming with your dog and always have him or her exit from the appropriate spot. That way, in the case of an emergency they will be more likely to follow the pattern you both practiced.
- Be aware of signs of heat exhaustion. Even if your dog is swimming, it is still not advisable for your pet to spend prolonged periods of time in the heat. Heat stroke can set in quickly, especially in a dog that is exerting itself. Brachiocephalic breeds, dogs with pre-existing medical conditions, and dogs with thick coats are at a higher risk. Signs of heat stroke in dogs include panting, inability or unwillingness to move, lack of coordination, red gums, vomiting and diarrhea, loss of consciousness, or even collapsing. Heat stroke is very serious and can lead to death. If you do suspect your dog is suffering from heat stroke, remove him or her from the warm environment, offer water, and call your veterinarian immediately to let them know you are on the way for them to provide care.
- If you and your dog are swimming in the ocean do not let your dog intentionally or unintentionally swallow large amounts of water. Ingesting large amounts of saltwater can throw off your dogs electrolyte balance, leading to vomiting or diarrhea in some cases, lethargy, and even death if your dogs electrolyte balance is not restored. An article on the American Kennel Club website titled, “Is it Dangerous for Dogs to Drink Salt Water?” states too much saltwater could lead your dog to act confused, lethargic, or off. Ingesting too much fresh water in a pool or a lake could also have a similar effect in throwing off your dogs electrolyte balance. Be sure to seek veterinary care if you suspect your dog is at risk.
- Keep an eye out for environmental hazards. If you are swimming at a natural water source, check the area for fishing lines and hooks, which are often left behind and cause injury to wildlife and unknowing pets. If you are spending time on a hot patio, be aware of your dog’s paw pads and make sure they have a shady area to provide relief. If your dog is active and runs around the pool, give them scheduled time indoors or in the shade to relax. Dogs that run back and forth along the pool can wear down their nails and pads and end up needing veterinary care.
While it seems there is a lot to consider when you take your dog for a swim, these tips are truly no different than managing your own self in the hot summer sun.
So often we think, “Oh, they’re dogs, they will be fine,” when in reality our pets rely on us for their care.
Being aware of these tips can help to ensure you and your dog have a safe and fun summer without the stress and expense of vet visits or accidents.
