Separation anxiety is a common issue in dogs. While it may be endearing that your dog follows you everywhere around the house and hangs its head or gets sad when you leave, it is important that your dog learns how to be comfortable with alone time and learns to be strong and independent when you can’t bring it with you.
While dogs display varying degrees of fear over being alone, some signs are hanging their head or cowering as you walk out the door, chewing or scratching the door frame once you leave, engaging in destructive behaviors like shredding non-dog items, urinating or defecating in the house and, of course, vocalizing, panting and panicking.
Dogs want to be with us and it is unnatural for them to experience time away from us. However, life presents many situations where our dogs are not welcome to come with us, and for these situations dogs must learn how to cope with you being away for short to long periods of time.
The advice in this article may be helpful for mild separation anxiety, but it’s important to contact a positive reinforcement trainer or veterinary behaviorist for help with severe cases.
- The first most important thing you can learn is, never punish your dog for being fearful. Your dog misses you, which is why it is acting out. Punishing your dog or reprimanding your dog when you come back only deepens its fear and makes it worse. All interactions should be positive.
- Make a list of things you do before you leave the house, then take those behaviors that are warning signs to your dog that you are about to leave and start desensitizing it to those behaviors. If picking up your purse causes your dog to start to show signs of anxiety, pick up your purse throughout the day and don’t leave. Once your dog no longer responds to the behavior, move on to the next behavior or cue that you are leaving and do the same thing.
- The next thing you want to do is establish a routine or a safe space. So every time you leave the house have the same cue. You could say “go to your bed” so your dog goes and lies down. Then say “be right back” and head out the door. The key to this is to make sure the bed is associated with all good things. When you are teaching your dog the “go to your bed” cue, include rewards such as treats, praise, food-filled puzzle toys and affection.
- When you leave the house, don’t make a big fuss. Your dog is already feeling anxious and fussing over it before you go only reinforces this feeling. You can still kiss your dog goodbye, but make sure it’s brief and you follow the routine of a cue every single time. When you return to the house, don’t make a huge fuss that you are back. Your dog is happy to see you, so you don’t have to ignore it. But greet it, put your things down and then turn and give it all the love you want in a calm manner.
- A crate can be helpful, but only if you have put in the work to make sure it’s a safe place that is filled with all things good. Crating is not effective if your dog doesn’t see it as a safe haven. Never use a crate as a punishment or time out. As we discussed earlier, punishment is never effective.
- You can start with simply giving your dog a treat filled toy and having them lay down on their bed as you go in the other room. Practicing time away from your dog, even with you in the house, is a good first step. When your dog adjusts to this, then you can try leaving for one minute at a time and coming back, then five minutes. Increasing or decrease the time based on your dog’s response. Leave for variable amounts of time, always returning, always following the same routine. And most importantly try to return when your dog is quiet and calm, which can often mean returning just before it starts to get upset.
- Playing music that is specifically tuned to a dog’s ear can be helpful while you are gone. Pheromone diffusers like Adaptil can help promote a sense of calm in your household as well. If your dog has severe separation anxiety you could consult your veterinarian about a medication to help lower your dog’s stress while you work with it to show it’s okay for them to be alone sometimes.
Remember, medication can help lower anxiety, but it is not going to fix the problem. It can take weeks or even months to help your dog adjust and learn that you do come back, and that being alone isn’t so scary.
It’s also important to note that getting another dog won’t help a dog with severe separation anxiety. It is reacting because its human is leaving, not because it are lonely. Its bond is to you, and it is important to maintain that bond while showing your dog it is safe and that you return every single day.
If you are in the process of helping your dog overcome separation anxiety but you have to leave for a vacation or even work, depending on the severity, have a dog sitter stay at your house while you are away. Or look into doggy day cares to ease your dog’s time alone and help it stay calm while you work on helping it adjust.
