Seeing an apparently injured bird can make animal lovers feel like they have to intervene quickly, but intervention is not always what is best. The key is understanding when a bird may need help and when it is best to leave it where you found it.
Take note of the bird’s physical appearance, energy level, and its surroundings while making sure to handle the bird as little as possible to keep its stress level low.
If the bird has almost all of its feathers, but its wings and tail feathers are short, then it is a fledgling. Fledglings leave the nest as they are learning to fly and may linger on the ground for a few days before they get their wings under them. They will usually flutter or fly short distances.
If you come across a fledgling with no visible injuries, the parents are likely nearby as they still feed it a few times a day.
Hatchlings may have little to no feathers and their eyes could be open or closed. These young birds are much more immobile. If you look at the surrounding area and can’t find the nest where the young bird came from, it is best to call your local animal control for advice on what to do next.
Nestlings will have some of their feathers, but they are still confined and reliant on the nest and their parents for food and protection. If you find a nestling, first try to locate the nest and put the bird back. If you can’t find the nest or you are sure the bird has been orphaned, you will want to get the bird help.
Never feed baby birds or try to give them fluids. Rather, wait for a licensed wildlife rehabilitator to asses the bird and take over to ensure that it receives proper nutrition based on its age and species. Feeding the wrong foods or improperly administering liquids could cause a young bird to aspirate.
Remember, the old myth that if you touch a bird, the mom will reject it isn’t true.
While you should not over-handle a baby bird, putting the bird back into its nest is the best thing that you can do if you can locate it. Baby birds fall out of the nest for all kinds of reasons, and a mom will continue to feed and care for her young even after you have touched them.
If you do decide that intervention is needed, you can take a covered cardboard box with holes in it for ventilation and bedding to help keep the bird warm while you get the bird help.
When in doubt, always call your local animal control facility first. They will be able to assess the bird themselves or direct you to someone who can help. If your local animal control is unavailable, contact a wildlife rehabilitation center to see if you can bring the bird in. Lastly, you can look up a list of licensed wildlife rehabilitators in your area.
