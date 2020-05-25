Wearing masks to protect ourselves and others has not only taken time for us humans to adjust to, but also to our canine companions.
If you have noticed your dog showing signs of fear when passing humans with masks, or barking at strangers when they never have before, you may need to take some steps to help your dogs adjust to the unusual masked two-leggers!
Dogs communicate through body language and are exceptional at reading the body language not only of other dogs but especially humans. One could argue that dogs are even better at reading human body language than other humans are.
Because their language is largely nonverbal, the ability to read a person’s body language and facial expression allows the dog to understand what their two-legged companion is trying to communicate.
We humans have experienced the loss of ability to read facial expressions with people in masks, as well.
Our dogs are also missing out on the information we provide through our facial expressions.
We can help our dogs feel more comfortable around humans with masks through a positive reinforcement training method called counter conditioning. Simply pair a positive association with the presence of what they fear.
While this method is used in various training scenarios, it is particularly helpful for a dog who is showing mild distress around masked humans or who seems a bit weary.
To practice this, you would have your dog practice seeing people with masks and give a high-value savory treat at the moment the dog sees them. By doing this, you condition your dog to associate masks with something delicious rather than something to be feared.
You can start in your own home with your family members, and then you could move on to a walk where you give treats while passing strangers.
Dogs take time to generalize the behavior, meaning that in order to get your dog to reliably perform or practice your desired conditioned response, they have to practice in a variety of different environments with different people and different distractions.
If your dog is displaying a high level of alert, fear or anxiety towards masked humans you may need to desensitize and counter condition. This would mean using space and distance to work just outside your dog’s comfort zone.
It is crucial that they are not experiencing fear at any point during this process.
Start at a distance away from a masked human where your dog is not showing signs of fear or distress and then condition them with a high-value treat. Practice this until you can close the distance a bit more, always staying below their threshold.
Remember, the key to helping your dog overcome fear is not to throw your dog into a situation where they can fail.
It takes patience, consistency and short controlled sessions over time in a variety of different environments and in different situations.
Always reach out to a certified positive-reinforcement or force-free dog trainer or behaviorist for help in ensuring that you and your dog live the best life possible, together, in good communication!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.