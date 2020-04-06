Animal shelters and rescues are feeling the impact of the coronavirus as their doors close to the public to prevent its spread. But staff are still hard at work caring for current residents and providing a safe haven for other animals in need.
Without people being able to visit shelter residents, adoptions have slowed, but facilities are still taking in animals that need shelter.
Shelters with available cage space are offering emergency housing to pets whose owners are suffering from COVID-19 and may not be able to care for their pet while they are sick.
People who are out of work may surrender their pet or pets because they are not able to provide for them. If a shelter is not able to take an animal in, they will usually redirect a person to a facility that can help.
Many shelters that relied on volunteers to help complete the daily cleaning, feeding and enrichment of their animals are closed to the public, which means those duties fall on a limited staff. This not only impacts the shelter itself, but also the volunteers who found routine and value from helping to care for our community’s animals.
And it affects the animals who received natural enrichment from the presence of new people interacting with them each day.
Adoptions have ceased at many shelters, but most are still accepting applications. In-person meet-and-greets are essential in determining if a pet is the right match for a family.
However, many shelters are talking about using electronic means such as online video chat for adoption interviews to ensure that animals can get into homes faster rather than spending more time in the shelter.
With so many unknowns, animal care workers are already thinking ahead to ensure that animals are still moving into their forever homes.
Fostering is a huge help for open facilities that take in higher numbers of animals. Not only does fostering help to take the burden off of the shelter by freeing up cages for more animals to come in, but it gives the animals a break from the shelter and time to practice being in a home.
For some, the goal is to ultimately lead to adoption either by the foster themselves or by someone they know.
It can be a great way to see what an animal is like outside the shelter environment, and even if it does not lead to adoption it can provide valuable information to animal care professionals regarding an animal’s training needs. That will help them be as successful as possible in a home.
While fostering is of great benefit to facilities with high intake, shelters operate with a variety of different policies and procedures and not every shelter has a fostering program.
Everything from adoption policies to fostering guidelines to funding varies from shelter to shelter, meaning that each facility is individual in its need and the impact COVID-19 is having.
Some facilities have the ability to choose whether or not to take in an animal, commonly seen in the case of municipal shelters that also operate as animal control facilities. These shelters can be more selective about owner surrenders and can turn animals away to open intake facilities if needed to keep cages open for animal control situations, such as loose dogs or emergencies.
While the policies and procedures of shelters and rescues vary greatly, they all serve the homeless animal population in the best way they can. In all their different ways, they meet the needs of the community, helping to provide a safe haven for animals while they wait to be adopted.
If you are able to provide support to your local shelter or rescue in any way during this difficult time, every penny, every can of cat food and every bag of dog food helps.
Small donations have a big impact in helping to support animal care facilities that are hard at work serving their communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.