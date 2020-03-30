Many veterinary facilities have closed their doors to pet owners, only providing emergency care in order to keep their staff as safe as possible and to reduce exposure to the coronavirus.
We are all experiencing lifestyle changes while practicing self-quarantines and social distancing. However, when a loved one is in crisis the impact of the virus on day-to-day living feels that much more significant.
As a former animal control officer and shelter manager, going to the vet with animals in emergency settings was routine, and conversations about an animal’s needs and care flowed naturally.
When I called my vet this past week to make an appointment for my dog to receive allergy medicine for a flare up, I wasn’t sure how it was going to work. Like most veterinary facilities, owners were not allowed inside.
As we talked on the phone, we decided that it would be best to hold off on his allergy shot. Going into the vet’s office was a stressful experience for him and he did best when I was present to help hold him or distract him for any procedures he might need.
Because of this, we decided to have the vet refill my dog’s oral allergy medication and leave it on an outside bench for me to pick up, thus maintaining social distancing.
The vet asked if I could email some pictures of my dog’s most recent flare-up. Shortly after getting them, she consulted with other veterinarians in the building and advised me to take my dog to an emergency treatment facility for blood tests. They suspected an underlying illness.
This was a shock as the whole reason we chose to do oral meds for his allergies was to avoid having him go into the vet’s to face all of the scary things alone. She reassured me that it was very important that he go and seek care right away.
For a pet owner whose dog has behavioral needs, not being present during the moments where all of your training and behavior modification are most important makes an already difficult situation that much harder.
I brought my dog to the emergency vet and learned he had a condition I had never heard of. I was met at the door and a tech took him inside. Communication with the vet was over the phone and my dog was admitted for three days.
Vet visits had previously been routine, something I had experienced hundreds of times. But this experience was totally different. The stress I felt as a paw parent over not being able to visit my dog and be with him in the hospital was indescribable.
I thought about the powerlessness that I was feeling, of not being able to go in and advocate for my pet as I had before, as I had for many shelter animals before. I couldn’t imagine how every other pet owner was feeling and what vets and their staff were feeling as they worked to save pets and manage stressed owners, trying their best to keep communications open in a time where face-to-face meetings aren’t an option.
The veterinarians and staff who I interacted with amazed me with the level of care they provided while communicating at first with just a phone call and an email full of pictures.
In the emergency facility with many unknowns and many other patients, they sent daily photos and gave specific times when they would call owners, all while working nonstop behind the scenes to save animals in their care. Their willingness to think outside of the box to provide the best care even in such a challenging time is impressive and so telling of their devotion to healing our pets.
Amid all of the changes that the virus has brought, veterinarians, vet techs and animal care workers are still working to help keep our companion animals healthy and thriving. They are showing up to work every single day to fight for our animals and their care.
Not only do the vets and their staff have to manage and care for sick pets, they also have to manage and empathize with pet parents who are already emotional because their animal is sick but even more so because they can’t be with their pet.
So when you go to the vet with your animal and you aren’t allowed inside, be patient with the staff and remember that they are so devoted to saving animal lives that they continue to show up every single day to keep your furry family member healthy.
For this, I and many paw parents like me are so grateful.
