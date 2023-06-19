Meet Lady Bug. She is a sweet 11-year-old spayed female American Staffordshire terrier. She is up to date on all her vaccines, heartworm/Lyme tested negative and microchipped. Lady Bug is looking for a home with older children, no other dogs or cats. She loves romantic comedies, long walks on the beach, and nights by a roaring fireplace. Lady Bug loves to please her humans with kisses and cuddles, enjoys cars rides and pup cups. She knows all her commands and is a joy on the leash. Please consider giving this old girl a loving home for the rest of her days.
If you are interested in Lady Bug the dog or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS, please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39 gal. or greater garbage bags, Pine Sol, bleach, paper towels, dog food, moist and dry moist, cat food, dry cat and kitten food, fresh vegetables, towels, blankets and throws.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter. This helps the animals in various ways.