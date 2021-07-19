“My name is Lady Luck and I am a female DSH. I was in a person’s yard for several days and I was brought to the Taunton shelter. I was thin, and sad. At the vet office blood work was normal and I was examined. I am on the quiet side. The vet estimated my age at 8 years. I need a person to care about me. I have a special adoption fee. Please call the shelter 508-822-1463 or email ds4paws@hotmail.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.