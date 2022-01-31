“My name is Lady Luck and I am a female senior DSH. When I was brought to the Taunton shelter I was very thin. At my vet visit, I was said to be in my early teens. My senior blood profiles came back in normal range. A home of my own is what I prefer. I have tiny double paws! I am just one small, senior cat! An approved adoption application is required to bring me home. I have a senior adoption fee. Please email ds4paws@hotmail.com or call the shelter 508-822-1463. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.