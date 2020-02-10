“I am a beautiful, 4- to 5-year-old English bulldog. I have been spayed, I’m up to date on all my vaccines and my heartworm test came back negative. I need to be the only animal in the household because I do not like to share. I love short walks, long car rides and even longer naps. I am a little deaf in one ear and completely deaf in the other, so please talk really loud. I was treated for Lyme disease, too. I love children, attention, toys, long lasting chews, and I want to love you forever.”
If you are interested in Lady Thornberry or any other animal at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call 508-699-0128 and leave a message, or email us at FCamara@nattleboro.com.
