“Hi, my name is Larry and I am a 1-year-old amber Rex rabbit. I enjoy classic cartoons and mystery novels, I love to eat my vegetables and I never say no to seconds. I love to cuddle, play with toys and snack on hay. I am also a great listener. I am looking for family to call my own.”
If you are interested in Larry or another animal at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call 508-699-0128 or email Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
Those not currently looking to adopt an animal can help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39-gallon or larger garbage bags, bleach, paper towels, and moist cat food pate. Or send a monetary donation in the form of a check or gift card to help in the continued care and support of shelter animals.
The shelter also collects returnable bottles, cans, and glass. This helps the animals in various ways.
